Sterett Hall in North Charleston to stay open for one more year

Sterett Hall, a community center in North Charleston that was slated for demolition this month, will now stay open for one more year, Senator Marlon Kimpson says.

The senator says Palmetto Railways and the city of North Charleston were able to extend a lease-free arrangement for the building by one year.

Sterett Hall is one of the buildings that was purchased by Palmetto Railways in a multi-million dollar deal to turn North Charleston's Old Navy Base into a transportation hub called the Intermodal Container Transfer Facility.

Sterett Hall is the only gym with an indoor basketball court in the Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood.

Officials say extending the contract is a significant achievement as they work to find a community center to replace Sterett Hall after it's demolished.

"I applaud Palmetto Railways for agreeing to the one year extension. The City of North Charleston will continue to staff the facility as we have done in the past," said Mayor Keith Summey in a news release.

"l will continue to work with the community, Mayor Summey and City of North Charleston officials to identify a piece of property and the construction of a new community center that will meet the needs of nearby neighborhoods, while enhancing the quality of life for the families who live in that part of North Charleston," said Kimpson.

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved.