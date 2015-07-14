I-26 crash snarls Tuesday morning commute near Midland Park Rd.

A pair of accidents snarled the morning commute Tuesday and led to multiple lanes of I-26 being closed for an hour.

The initial crash happened at approximately 6:38 a.m. about a mile away from the Aviation Road Exit near Midland Park Road when a Chevrolet pickup slowed for traffic in the fast lane and was struck by a Ford Edge, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Hannah Wimberly.

A Nissan coupe then slowed because of that collision and was struck by a Ford pickup truck, Wimberly said. When the Nissan was struck, it struck the Ford Edge involved in the first collision. The driver of the Nissan was extricated from the vehicle and was taken to Trident Medical Center with unknown injuries, Wimberly said.

Wimberly said the driver of the Ford pickup truck was charged with driving too fast for conditions.

The roadway was shut down for approximately an hour to clear the scene.

