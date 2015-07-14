Quantcast

Teen dies in zip line accident at Upstate camp

Photo Source: AP Photo Source: AP
PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

A 16-year-old died in a zip line accident at Carolina Point Camp Monday in Sunset, South Carolina. 

The Pickens County Coroner says Olivia Grimes of Lakeland, Florida was riding in a zip line swing and fell out of it.

The coroner says Grimes was pronounced dead on scene.

