Part of Fort Johnson Rd closed after gas leak at James Island Charter High School

JAMES ISLAND, SC -

An area of Fort Johnson Road reopened after crews responded to a gas leak at James Island Island Charter High School.

Charleston Police say the road between Bayview Farms Boulevard and Seaside Lane was shut down to traffic around 9:30 a.m., in front of the school.

There is no word on what caused the gas leak.

