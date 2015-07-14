Orangeburg man charged with obtaining money under false pretenses

An Orangeburg man has been arrested and charged with obtaining $10,000 or more under false pretenses, a spokesperson for SLED says.

A news release says agents arrested Randy Leroy Greter, 50, of Orangeburg, SC for getting money from people to put into certificates of deposit, but never actually doing so.

If convicted, Geter could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $500 for the felony.

Geter was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor's Office.

