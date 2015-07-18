Man found shot in foot at N. Charleston apartment complex

Police are looking for a man they believe shot another man at the Chatham Place Apartments on North Murray Ave in North Charleston.

A representative for the North Charleston Police Department says officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his left foot at the complex on North Murray Ave.

The victim says he was standing outside of an apartment when the suspect called out to him from the parking lot and began shooting at him. He says the suspect then fled in a black Toyota Corolla. The suspect was described as a black male wearing all black clothing.

The representative says the victim was taken to MUSC with non-life threatening injuries. They're investigating the incident.



