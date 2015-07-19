Teen arrested in deadly Summerville shooting to face bond judge

The 17-year-old arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Summerville High School graduate over the weekend is set to face a bond court judge Monday night.

Macon Lincoln faces a charge of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, police say.

Lincoln taken into police custody hours after a man was shot in an elevator at the hotel in Summerville after a fight broke out at a party.

Police responded to the incident at the hotel around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The coroner says 18-year-old Keith Graham, Jr. of Summerville was pronounced dead at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest. A report says was trying to leave the party when he was shot.

The shooting is being investigated by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office and the Summerville Police Department.

Graham's autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

