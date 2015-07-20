Presidential Candidate Chris Christie holding events across the SC coast

New Jersey Governor and presidential hopeful Chris Christie will be in the Palmetto State as part of his campaign trail over the next couple days.

The Republican candidate will be holding events in three cities across South Carolina's coast, starting in Hilton Head island from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday.

Christie plans on being in Mount Pleasant at the Liberty tap room on 1028 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. Monday evening from from 5:30 to 7:00.

On Tuesday, he plans on having a meet and greet with people in Myrtle Beach at 10 a.m. The event is set to end at 11 a.m.

Click on the links below for ticketing information on this week's events:

Tell It Like It Is Town Hall Meeting with Chris Christie (Mount Pleasant)

Tell It Like It Is Town Hall Meeting with Chris Christie (Hilton Head)

Meet and Greet with Chris Christie (Myrtle Beach)

