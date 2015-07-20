CCSO: Woman booked after leaving puppy in car outside of water park

A woman has been charged with the ill treatment of an animal after a dog was found alone in a hot car outside of Whirlin Waters Adventure Water Park Sunday.

A representative with the Charleston County Sheriff's Department says Yuridia Mejia-Yanez was booked after police responded to calls of a small female Chihuahua mix whining inside of a Toyota 4Runner SUV outside of the water park at 1:33 p.m. Police say the dog was lethargic and panting.

The report says it was about 92 degrees outside, with a heat index of 103 degrees. The passenger-side and backseat of the car were in direct sunlight, it says.

The report says the front and rear passenger windows were rolled three to four inches down. The woman who called police was able to reach over the window, retrieve the puppy, and give it water.

Deputies originally planned to take the dog to animal control, but were able to page its owner over the park's P.A. system.

Police say Mejia-Yanez came from inside the water park, went to the vehicle and tried to turn it on. When the responding deputy told her to keep the car turned off, she said her puppy was inside and she wanted to check on it. Mejia-Yanez then started calling the dog and looking toward the back seat of the car.

When she was told that the dog was removed from the car because of the dangerous heat, Mejia-Yanez said she came to the park at noon that day to find out that dogs were not allowed inside. She said she put it in her car at about 12:30 p.m. with the intention of checking on it every half hour or so.

A deputy says that's when he put her in his cruiser.

Mejia-Yanez's brother approached while the officer was speaking to her and agreed to take custody of the puppy. The report says the dog was fully revived and looked to be in good spirits.

Mejia-Yanez is at the Charleston County Detention Center awaiting bond hearing.

