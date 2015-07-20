Quantcast

Utility: Cable problem knocks out power to 5,800 homes

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) -

Berkeley Electric Cooperative says they're re-routing power to 5,851 customers that were left in the dark Monday morning. 

The utility's website reported 5,851 power outages near Mount Holly in Goose Creek around 11:00 a.m. 

Micah Ponce, the spokesperson for Berkeley Electric Cooperative, says crews are fixing a problem with an underground primary cable they believe caused the outage. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

