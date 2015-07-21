MUSC ranked number one hospital in SC by U.S. News & World Report

The Medical University of South Carolina has been ranked nationally in adult and pediatric specialties by the U.S. News & World Report.

They've been ranked the number one hospital in South Carolina.

The media company says they analyzed over 5,000 hospitals for adult and pediatric care to find the best in the nation based on critical criteria and patient outcomes.

The U.S. News and World Report says the hospital ranked 32nd in the nation for their ear, nose and throat specialty, and is high performing in nephrology, neurology & neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and cancer.

