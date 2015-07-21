Unemployment rate continues to fall in SC, Department of Employment and Workforce says

Nearly 2,100 South Carolinians found employment in June, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says.

They say this makes 67 consecutive months -- 5 and a half years -- that employment has increased.

The department says the jobless rate decreased from 6.8 percent in June to 6.2 percent in July.

They say the labor force has grown by 76,198 people over the last twelve months. According to their media release, 2,112,034 people are working in the state.

