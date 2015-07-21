Two men injured in shooting at Walterboro apartment complex

Walterboro police are looking for a suspect they believe shot two men at an apartment complex in Walterboro early Tuesday morning.

A release says officers were called to Walterboro Village Apartments on Green Pond Highway at 12:51 a.m. in reference to a shooting. They arrived to find bullet holes in the front window of one of the apartments.

The officers went to the hospital to speak with one of the victims, who told police he was inside his apartment playing video games when an unknown person started shooting into the apartment, hitting him in the shoulder. The victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The release says another victim came into the hospital while police were there.

The second victim told officers he was in the parking lot at Walterboro Village when he was struck in the ankle by a bullet. He said the suspect was driving a silver, four door Saturn.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Walterboro Police Department at 843-549-1811.

