Motorcyclist killed in three-car collision in Summerville

A motorcyclist died in a head-on collision involving three vehicles in the 1,800-block of State Road in Summerville.

Maxwell Mackey, 27, of Cane Bay, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving was struck head-on by a sedan going east, according to Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury. Mackey died at the scene, Salisbury said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident involved a dual-sport motorcycle, a Honda Accord, and a Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck. The pick-up and Honda were traveling eastbound on State Road at approximately 5:35 a.m. when the Honda crossed the center line and hit the motorcycle, investigators said. The Highway Patrol says the motorcycle then hit the pick-up truck.

The accident was near Publix and Cane Bay High School and Berkeley County Dispatch says the road was partially closed between Sheep Island Road and Cane Bay Blvd as crews responded.

Mackey was wearing a helmet, Salisbury said.

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

