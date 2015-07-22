Emanuel AME Church to hold news conference as part of 'Moving Forward' campaign

The Emanuel AME Church is set to hold a news conference Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

A release says church officials plan on introducing their "Moving Forward" campaign, this a little over a month after nine church members were slain while holding a bible study on June 17. The conference will be held in the church's sanctuary.

Interim pastor Reverend Norvel Goff, Sr. is expected to talk about the church's spiritual guidance and counseling services, their financial status, improvement plans for their physical plant, new programs, new team members, and the establishment of a new endowment fund.

The release also says the church is finishing construction on a new elevator.

The church started construction to add the elevator in December of 2014 to help elderly and handicapped people access the church's second floor.

The release says a "first ride" celebration is planned for the new elevator later this summer.

