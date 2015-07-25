Coroner identifies victim in deadly accident at Nucor steel plant

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed working at the Huger Nucor Steel Plant Saturday as 41-year-old Lisandro Carlo Triulzi of Spring, TX. Salisbury says Truilzi died of injuries after being crushed.

Deputies say the accident happened Saturday at 10:30 a.m. According to investigators, the out of state sub-contractor was pinned between two moving pieces of equipment and crushed.

Berkeley County and Charleston County rescue squads worked for six hours to try and free the man, who the coroner pronounced dead at the scene.

Salisbury says the Occupation Safety and Health Administration has been notified and will assist the Coroner's Office and the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

This is the second deadly accident reported at the plant in a little over a year.

In June 2014, a Goose Creek man died at the plant after after a large piece of equipment fell on top of him.

