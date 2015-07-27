Rand Paul expected in Mount Pleasant, slated to talk about issues concerning veterans

U.S. Senator and Republican presidential hopeful Rand Paul is expected to headline a Veterans and Military Town Hall series in Mount Pleasant Monday from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The event is being hosted by Concerned Veterans for America. A release says he's expected to talk about critical issues facing South Carolina veterans, military families, and Americans in general.

The event will also feature a conversation with Concerned Veterans for America CEO Pete Hegset and a Q&A session with veteran members of the audience.

It will be held at the Omar Shrine Temple near Patriots Point. Doors open to the public at 11:30 a.m.

