Changes coming to busy intersection near Charleston International Airport

You may notice a change in the intersection of International Boulevard and South Aviation Avenue in North Charleston starting Monday, July 27.

The Charleston Aviation Authority says a new traffic light will be activated at the busy intersection between 526 and the Charleston International Airport, creating a four-way traffic stop.

A release says the traffic control light will have a left-turn only light to create access to a parking area for Boeing South Carolina on the West Side of the Intersection.

It says commuters, airport workers and people flying in and out of the Charleston Airport should use caution in the area while motorists get used to the changes in traffic flow.

