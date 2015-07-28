Calhoun Street now open following gas leak

Calhoun Street has been reopened following a gas leak.

Charleston police say the gas leak was near Meeting and Anson streets, and has since been repaired.

On Tuesday morning, crews responded to a ruptured gas line in front of the Mother Emanuel AME Church.

The gas leak was caused when construction crews working in that area dug into a line, according to the utility.

Dispatch says the leak was called in at 8:13 a.m. The Charleston Fire Department also responded.

Buildings in the immediate area were not evacuated.

