Boeing partners with Roper St. Francis Health Alliance for employee healthcare

Boeing South Carolina teammates now have an option for paying less for healthcare through a new partnership launched with the Roper St. Francis Health Alliance, the hospital's website says.

According to the hospital, what's being called the Boeing Preferred Partnership will be available for more than 6,000 Boeing teammates and their eligible dependents starting January 1, 2016.

It says Boeing's current healthcare options will remain available, but the new option will be offered exclusively through the doctors and hospitals that are part of the Roper St. Francis Health Alliance.

The partnership offer will offer Boeing teammates and their families savings through lower paycheck contributions, lower costs for primary care visits, lower costs for generic prescription drugs and other benefits.

They say this is the first time a healthcare system in the Lowcountry has partnered with a large private employer.

This is the second time Boeing has made this kind of agreement with a health system. Last year, a similar partnership was announced in the Puget Sound area of Washington state.

