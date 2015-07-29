Police looking for suspect after over $10,000 charged on stolen credit cards

The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man they believe stole three credit cards from an unlocked car and used them to buy over $10,000 in goods.

Police say a man returned to his car from a golf game on Daniel Island to find the contents of his wallet rearranged. He left the wallet in the center console of his truck before a golf game at 8:30 a.m.

The victim found that his American Express, Regions Bank and Visa credit cards were missing around 2:30 p.m.

He checked his online bank statements to find that his Visa was used at Best Buy to purchase $8,039 in goods, and the Regions Bank card was used at an Apple retail store for $2,168.92.

The American Express card was not used. All three cards were subsequently canceled.

No damages were reported to the truck as it was left unlocked.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call Consolidated Dispatch at 743-7200 and ask the on-call detective for the Charleston Police Department.

