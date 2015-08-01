Coroner identifies victim in single-car accident in Green Pond

The Colleton County Coroner has identified the victim in the single-car accident early Saturday morning in Green Pond as Marshall Martin, 48.

A representative with the Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:50 a.m. on Clover Hill Road.

The representative says Martin was heading east on the road when his car ran off the right side of the roadway, hit a ditch, then hit a tree and overturned.

Highway Patrol says Martin was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown out of the vehicle.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.