Coroner identifies man struck and killed on Highway 17A in Summerville

The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the person struck and killed while crossing Highway 17A at North Main St. and Elm Village Dr. in Summerville Monday as Joe Vickery of Summerville. Vickery was 64 years old.

Coroner Salisbury says he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident was called in at 6:19 a.m. Officials say a blue mustang struck the pedestrian.

The death has been ruled accidental by the Berkeley County Coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

