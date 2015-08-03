Quantcast

Lanes blocked on Highway 78 in Summerville after dump truck over - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Lanes blocked on Highway 78 in Summerville after dump truck overturns

(Source: AP Stock Graphic) (Source: AP Stock Graphic)
SUMMERVILLE, SC -

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says lanes are blocked on Highway 78 in Summerville as they respond to an overturned dump truck near Kelly's BBQ.

The Sheriff's Office Twitter account says the truck was towing an excavator carrying a load of dirt. 

Check back for updates.

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly