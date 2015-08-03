Reward for information on Ariel Morgan shooting raised to $10,000

The reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of anyone responsible for the death of Ariel Morgan has been raised to $10,000.

Morgan, 19, died on June 7, 2014 after shots rang out at a block party in Moncks Corner. She was not involved in the dispute that lead to the gunfight.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the cold case to come forward and call crime stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

"You may just have the missing piece of the puzzle that will bring justice for Ariel and closure for her family," a release says. "You will remain anonymous and will earn a sizable reward."

