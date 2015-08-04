Meet and greets scheduled for three finalists in Berkeley Co. Superintendent race

The Berkeley County Board of Education is hosting a meet and greet for each of the three finalists in the school district's search for a new superintendent.

A release says a meet and greet is set for Wednesday, August 5 with finalist Dr. Jerome Stewart. On Thursday, August 6, the public will meet Dr. Brenda Blackburn.

The public had a chance to meet Dr. Samuel Depaul on Tuesday, August 4.

The event was reported to have a small turnout.

The meet and greets will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the District Office Board room at 229 East Main Street in Moncks Corner on both Wednesday and Thursday.

A reception for community members and business leaders will follow each meet and greet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Following the events, the Board will conduct a second extensive interview in an executive session with the candidates.

"We really hope that employees and members of the community will drop-in and greet each candidate. Community input is very important to us, and we want employees and members of the public to have an opportunity to meet these finalists," says Jim Hayes, Chairman of the Berkeley County Board of Education.

Before the meet and greets, each finalist will spend their day in the district touring schools and the community and interacting with Board members, employees and the public.

A release says the Board conducted initial interviews last week with a slate of candidates recommended by a consulting group.

The Board says the candidates were determined to best fit the leadership profile they designed in earlier meetings with the Board, employees, community members and online survey results.

When interviews and deliberations are complete, the Board says they will release the names, photos, and resumes of the three finalists to the public and media.

“This is the most important decision that a school board makes. We have appreciated the support and interest from the community during this process and look forward to announcing the next leader for our school district very soon,” says Hayes.

