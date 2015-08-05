FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Traffic moving again following I-26 crash

Heavy congestion near mile marker 214 on I-26 Eastbound at 9:19 a.m. (Photo Source: SCDOT)

Traffic is moving again on I-26 after an overturned car closed two eastbound lanes and caused a backup that went on for several miles.

Electronic signs along the interstate still warned of heavy congestion and the need to expect delays as of 9:38 a.m., but South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras showed no congestion.

Two lanes were blocked earlier because of an overturned car near Spruill Avenue at mile marker 218.

As late as 9:18 a.m., SCDOT cameras showed heavy congestion near mile marker 214, approximately four miles ahead of the accident.

