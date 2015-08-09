Coast Guard medevacs 8-month-old with head injury from grounded boat

A Coast Guard aircrew rescued an 8-month-old boy after he suffered a head injury in St. Helena Sound, S.C., Sunday.

A report says watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Charleston were called to help at 11:38 a.m after a 30-foot cabin cruiser boat suddenly become grounded and an infant aboard experienced a head injury.

It says an aircrew on the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter traveling from Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston to Coast Guard Air Station Savannah was four minutes away from the boat and diverted to assist them.

The crew hoisted the child and his mother and took them to a hospital for care.

