NAN to speak about Confederate flag on Goose Creek welcome sign, Dorchester Co. officer-involved shooting

The National Action Network is set to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday, Elder James Johnson says.

The organization's State president and Berkeley County President Bryan Sharper are set to speak in front of the Welcome to Goose Creek sign.

An email sent by Johnson says they plan to talk about the Confederate flag visible on the welcome sign in Goose Creek. The flag is on an emblem representing the sons of Confederate Veterans.

The organization called for the flag to be removed from the welcome sign at a press conference last month, on July 21.

The Mayor of Goose Creek told Live 5 News he considered the flag to be freedom of speech for the Sons of Confederate Veterans, and had no intention of taking it down.

Organization leaders also plan to address the Dorchester County officer-involved shooting of Shamir Palmer that happened Saturday. Read more about the shooting incident here.

