Tyreik Gadsden honored at party hosted by Charleston Police Department

Tyreik Gadsden, the 5-year-old hit by a bullet in downtown Charleston in May, was honored Monday at a party held by the Charleston Police Department. Officers celebrated Tyriek's homecoming from the hospital.

Gadsden received a shadow box normally given to retired police officers, and was given a police uniform from officers in the department.

Gadsden, who is now paralyzed, was given other gifts by party attendees.

The National Action Network announced last week that they were closing a benefit fund for Gadsden after raising $29,000.

Calvin Brown, 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the shooting.

