Charleston Co. Sheriff's Office hosting safety training sessions for places of worship

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office plans to host a faith-based community security and safety training class beginning Monday.

A release says the event is being held because of recent events that have happened in Charleston and around the county. It says safety and security is becoming increasingly important for churches, synagogues and faith-based service providers.

"Unfortunately, places of worship have not been spared from tragedy and violence. It is crucial that congregations learn how to respond to a wide range of emergency situations which can occur," Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon said.

Participants will also learn about domestic and workplace violence, and the importance of developing a safety and security policy, according to the release.

The eight-hour course will be held daily beginning Monday and running through Saturday with the exception of Wednesday, when no class will be held Participants only need to attend a single day's class.

The event will feature instructors from Training Force USA and will be held at the Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Center on 3961 Leeds Ave. in North Charleston.

Anyone that wants to attend the seminar must register here.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.