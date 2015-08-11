South Carolina Aquarium releases rehabilitated sea turtle

Crews with the South Carolina Aquarium released a rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle at the Folly Beach County Park Tuesday afternoon.

According to SC Aquarium officials, the turtle, named Dewey, was released around 3 p.m.

Officials say the 71 pound turtle was transported to the aquarium in June and was missing its left front flipper which was likely lost to a predator.

Treatments included antibiotics, injectable vitamins, as well and fluids, the aquarium says.

For more on how the SC Aquarium is nursing injured sea turtles back to health, check out this video from our friends at The Southern Weekend.

