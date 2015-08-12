Magnitude 1.2 earthquake reported in Summerville Tuesday

The U.S. Geological Survey's Earthquake Hazards Program says a 1.2-magnitude earthquake happened in Summerville at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday.

The division says the quake happened near the Colonial Village Apartments off of Dorchester Road in Summerville, 4 miles South West of Ladson.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the quake is the third one to occur in South Carolina in 2015. Another movement was reported on July 20, 2015 at magnitude 1.7.

Charleston and its surroundings were devastated by a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in 1886.

