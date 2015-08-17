Quantcast

Water outage scheduled for Dills Bluff Road on James Island - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Water outage scheduled for Dills Bluff Road on James Island

Source: Charleston Water System Source: Charleston Water System
JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

A water outage has been scheduled for homes and businesses on Dills Bluff Road in James Island while crews work to replace a water main valve. 

Charleston Water Systems says the outage will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

They say it should impact about 75 customers. 

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly