Coroner: Moncks Corner child drowns in pool

The Berkeley County Coroner says a child that was found floating face down in an above ground swimming pool last week has since died.

Coroner Bill Salisbury says 2-year-old Bryce Ruby was flown to MUSC on August 11 and was on life support until his death. The coroner received the call on August 14.

The death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved.