Police looking for suspect after woman was struck with baseball bat

Charleston police are looking for a woman they believe struck another woman with an aluminum baseball bat in downtown Charleston.

Jasina Washington is wanted for Assault and Batter-2nd degree.

A report says the incident happened on August 11 on the 60-block of Stuart Street.

She is said to frequent the Stuart Street area. Her last known address was on James Island.

Anyone with information is asked to call Consolidated Dispatch at (843)743-7200 and ask for the on-call CPD detective.

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved.