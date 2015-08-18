CCSD bans Confederate flag from school campuses

The Charleston County School District has added a new rule to their code of conduct that prohibits students from bearing the Confederate Battle flag on school campuses.

In a statement sent to Live 5 News, the district says students are no longer allowed to wear clothing, jewelry or other apparel bearing the flag. It also says students bearing the flag on their vehicles will be asked to remove them.

The statement says the decision was made “in light of a year marred with racially divisive and tragic events."

It goes on to say that situations may be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

According to the statement, students in violation of the rule will be subject to disciplinary action.

We spoke to parents to get their thoughts on the new policy.

"Some parents agree with it and some parents don't, so in order for the school to not to get in a confrontation with all parents, just don't do it," Joyce Yeadon said.

"I think it's wrong because we all have freedom of speech. I think what we wear should be up to us," Ann Marie Tiso said.

"I don't think it's so much of a racial issue. I think it's more of a heritage kind of thing. If it's going to keep everybody happy, then just take it down," Erica Drolet said.

Not everybody is happy about it. We spoke with Randy Burbage of the Sons of Confederate Veterans about the flag ban.

"We think it's a shame," Burbage said.

We checked with other school districts in the Tri County area about their policies on the Confederate flag.

Officials in both Berkeley County and Dorchester District Two told us they rely on a policy that gives principals or administrators authority to determine what's inappropriate or disruptive.

An official for Dorchester District Four says they will discuss the flag issue next week.

