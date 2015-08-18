Summerville High School students return to class after evacuation

Summerville High School students returned to classes after the building was evacuated briefly Tuesday afternoon.

Reports of smoke coming from an air conditioning unit prompted the evacuation around lunch time, Dorchester District Two spokesperson Pat Raynor said. The school was evacuated as a precaution but there was no fire, she said.

The district's Facebook page told followers that students were going back in the school just after 1:30 p.m.

School officials were given the all clear and students were returned to classes after the fire department investigated.

