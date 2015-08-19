Quantcast

Officials responding to downed power line on Johns Island

Charleston County Dispatch confirms SCE&G responded to a downed power line on Hughes and Greenland roads on Johns Island before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

No road closures have been reported.

