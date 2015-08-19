Goose Creek High School partners with credit union to establish student-run bank

A ribbon cutting at Goose Creek High School is set to mark the opening of the first student-run Heritage Trust credit union in the tri-county area.

A news release says the ceremony will be Tuesday, August 25 at the high school, located on 1137 Redbank Road in Goose Creek. It will take place at 6:30 p.m.

“We are very excited to open the first student-run credit union high school branch in the tri-county area right here at Goose Creek High. The students and faculty are very excited about working with the student-run credit union. It will be extremely convenient for both students and teachers to bank with HTFCU,” says Goose Creek High School Principal, Jimmy Huskey.

The release says the school signed a partnership contract with Heritage Trust in March. The company is planning to donate $460,000 in time, talent and support over the next five years.

“The new student-run branches will help students understand the importance of saving and provide the opportunity, tools and skill sets to be financially successful,” says Jim McDaniel, Heritage Trust President & CEO.

