One dead, another critically injured after accident in Colleton County

One person is dead and another is critically injured following a two-car accident in Colleton County Wednesday morning.

Representatives with Highway Patrol and Colleton County Fire say they responded to the accident on the 8900-block of Charleston Highway (SC Hwy 64), east of Featherbed Road at 5:49 a.m.

Colleton County Fire says the accident claimed the life of a 51-year-old man and critically injured a 27-year-old woman from Walterboro.

A representative with the department says a 2008 Chevrolet Sedan was traveling westbound when it lost control in a curve and began sliding sideways.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the Chevrolet struck a Pontiac Bonneville.

The Colleton County Fire Department says the driver of the Pontiac Bonneville was dead when they arrived. The driver of the Impala was critically injured. Both were entrapped in their vehicles.

Colleton County Firefighter-Paramedics took the woman to the hospital after freeing her from her vehicle.

They say the entire highway was blocked by the wreckage of the two cars and remained closed for nearly five hours while the Coroner’s Office and SC Hwy Patrol conducted their investigations.

Firefighters and SCDOT rerouted traffic around the area to Cottageville Highway.

The Colleton County Coroner is working to identify the deceased.

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved.