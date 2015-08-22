Quantcast

breaking

Emergency officials respond to reported meth lab in North Charleston

(Source: AP Stock Graphic) (Source: AP Stock Graphic)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Officials with Charleston County Dispatch say emergency responders have cleared the scene of a reported meth lab in North Charleston near a hotel on the corner of Northwoods Blvd. and Ashley Phosphate Rd. 

They say North Charleston Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. 

