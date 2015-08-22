One killed in accident involving utility truck in Ravenel

A release from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead after a two-car accident involving a utility truck in Ravenel.

They say the accident happened shortly before 11 a.m. on the 4500 block of US Highway 17 North.

Initial reports say a Nissan extended pickup truck was traveling northbound near Ravenel Auto Salvage when it was rear-ended by a Berkeley Electric Chevy utility truck.

The release says the three people in the Nissan truck were taken to MUSC, where one of them later died. The other two people that were in the car are still being treated for their injuries.

According to the release, the driver of the Berkeley Electric utility truck was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division is investigating the cause of the accident, along with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

The Coroner's office will identify the victim, and determine the cause of death.

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved.