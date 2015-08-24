Quantcast

Earthquake reported in Summerville Sunday

A 2.1-magnitude earthquake was detected in Summerville Sunday night. 

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake happened in the area of Lark Street and Quail Dr., near E 3rd North Street at 11:23 p.m.

They say people nearby may have noticed light shaking. 

