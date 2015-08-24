Judge sets new date for Slager bond hearing

The judge presiding over the case against former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager set a new date for a bond hearing.

Slager's hearing has been rescheduled for Sept. 10 at 2 p.m., according to a court order from Judge Clifton Newman.

A motion to delay the bond hearing for Slager was submitted to the Ninth Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office Monday. The tweet said the motion was granted by Newman.

Documents say Slager's lead council, Andy Savage, would not have been able to attend the previously scheduled bond hearing because of a medical condition.

He was indicted in the shooting death of Walter Scott during a traffic stop on April 4.

