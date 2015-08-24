Reporter/MMJ

Liza Lucas joined the Live 5 news team in August 2015 as a reporter and multimedia journalist.



Professional Experience:

I worked in publishing as a book publicist in New York City before getting my master’s degree in journalism at Columbia University.

News Philosophy:

Human first, reporter second. I always seek to approach stories from multiple points of view, with a focus on both compassion and accuracy.



Education:

I received my B.A. in English from Clemson University and my M.S. degree at Columbia Journalism School.

Hometown:

I’m originally from the Pee Dee, born and raised in Florence, S.C. But I've previously lived and worked in Charleston and after years in the Big Apple, I’m thrilled to be back in the Lowcountry again.

Family:

I have two brothers, a step-sister and a step-brother—and one amazing nephew that keeps our family on its toes! Though he’ll have a little competition when my other nephew arrives this fall. My family and amazing parents have been a huge influence on my life, and I’m so grateful they encouraged me to pursue my dreams.

Hobbies and Interests:

I’m a lifelong dancer so can’t wait to get back into the ballet studio on my days off. I’m also a big theater nerd and arts lover. Most recently, I’ve caught the photography “bug” and love capturing the streets and scenes of Charleston.



Favorite Books/Music:

I carry Pride & Prejudice by Jane Austen with me whenever I move. It’s a longtime favorite. I’m also a big fan of Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald and Dorothy Parker.

Like Best About the Lowcountry:

Being close to love ones and living near the coast! I’m a water baby, and the beach is my happy place. I also love the city’s history and its the art-centric community.

Most Interesting Assignment:

I reported in the Bronx while a graduate student in New York, investigating a story about a “new” neighborhood being developed by the city. The story really taught me the importance of reporting both sides of a story. In that circumstance, the status quo wasn't working for the neighborhood, but the job loss was also going to detrimental to community members.

Contact:

