Harris Teeter donates over $60K to Emanuel 9 families

Harris Teeter presented a check for more than $60,000 to the families of victims in the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting after a month-long donation campaign.

Officials with the grocery store chain presented the donation Tuesday at the East Bay Trading Station store in downtown Charleston at 10 a.m.

The donation totaled $63,738 and will go to the Mother Emanuel Hope Fund and Lowcountry Ministries - Reverend Pinckney Fund. They announced in July that they would match up to $30,000 in shopper donations.

Shoppers in Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, Summerville, Johns Island and Isle of Palms were given the option to donate $1, $3 or $5. They ended up donating a total of $33,608 during the month-long drive.

They say 100 percent of the proceeds went to the two organizations, "which will provide direct financial support to the victims’ families as well as various community projects and local initiatives dedicated to serving Mother Emanuel AME Church, vulnerable populations and youth projects."

