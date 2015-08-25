TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic flowing again after accidents on Ravenel Bridge, Crosstown

Quantcast

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Traffic is moving again after two lanes were blocked on the Ravenel Bridge before 8 a.m. Tuesday. 

Traffic was slow going toward toward downtown Charleston from Mount Pleasant as deputies responded to an accident. 

Traffic was stop-and-go as deputies responded to another accident on near the Crosstown, Northbound on Rutledge Ave.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to both incidents. 

