TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic flowing again after accidents on Ravenel Bridge, Crosstown

Traffic is moving again after two lanes were blocked on the Ravenel Bridge before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Traffic was slow going toward toward downtown Charleston from Mount Pleasant as deputies responded to an accident.

Traffic was stop-and-go as deputies responded to another accident on near the Crosstown, Northbound on Rutledge Ave.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to both incidents.

