Wristbands for Darius Rucker given away at CofC Cistern

Darius Rucker has announced a surprise concert in Charleston set for Wednesday, August 26.

The "Homegrown Honey" singer tweeted that free wristbands for the taping of his CMT Instant Jam would be given away at the College of Charleston Cistern at 11 a.m.

Rucker is originally from Charleston.

Flyers for the concert say it will be held at the Windjammer on the Isle of Palms. The show will start at 7:30 p.m., and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

It says the concert is 18 & up. Attendees must bring their IDs to prove that they are of age.

Previous participants in CMT Instant Jam include Kenny Chesney and Florida Georgia Line.

Copyright WCSC 2015. All Rights Reserved.