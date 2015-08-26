Quantcast

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on I-26 EB at Ashley Phosphate causing slowdown

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Traffic is slowing on I-26 Eastbound at the Ashley Phosphate exit as emergency vehicles respond to an accident with injuries. 

Highway patrol says the accident was reported at 6:38 a.m.

The SC Department of Transportation says the right lane has been closed to traffic. 

